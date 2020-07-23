West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Kobe Johnson
West Virginia has added to the 2021 recruiting class with a pledge from fast-rising Canton McKinley (Oh.) guard Kobe Johnson.
Johnson, 6-foot-3, had been in touch with the Mountaineers for quite some time but things picked up immensely Wednesday with the basketball program extending a scholarship offer after a virtual visit with the program. That led to Johnson making a quick decision and pledging to the Big 12 program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news