West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Kyle Altuner
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2024 center Kyle Altuner was one of the primary targets for West Virginia up front and the Mountaineers have won the battle for his services.
Altuner, 6-foot-3, 284-pounds, had trimmed his long list of options down to West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina State and Boston College. He had scheduled official visits to each of those but elected to end his recruitment with his commitment.
He also received scholarships from Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Kansas and Louisville.
