West Virginia continues to stockpile talent along the offensive line and the latest piece of the puzzle is the commitment of Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston in the 2022 class.

Livingston, 6-foot-5, 285-pounds, took official visits in June to Purdue (June 4-6), West Virginia (June 11-13), Cincinnati (June 18-20), Indiana (June 21-23) and Iowa (June 25-27). It comes as no coincidence that those five programs made up his final group heading into his decision.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect thoroughly enjoyed his official visit to West Virginia which put the Mountaineers as one of the favorites in his recruitment.