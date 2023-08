West Virginia needed to find an interior presence along the defensive front and has done that with a commitment from Auburndale (Fla.) 2024 defensive lineman Nate Gabriel.

Gabriel, 6-foot-4, 285-pounds, became a priority for West Virginia in the 2024 class as the program wanted to find a big body that can not only fill space but cause disruption.

The Florida native picked the Mountaineers over offers from Kansas State, Illinois, South Florida and East Carolina, among others. He also took official visits to South Florida and East Carolina prior to making his choice.