West Virginia has placed an emphasis on athleticism and versatility along the offensive front and the commitment of Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior offensive lineman Nick Krahe brings that.

Krahe, 6-foot-5, 280-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from other schools such as Pittsburgh, Boston College, Maryland, Connecticut and several more.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect added an offer from West Virginia in June but things really picked up between the two after he was able to make it to campus for a visit July 25. That trip allowed Krahe to gain an understanding about the Mountaineers football program and how he could fit into it.