West Virginia made Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers defensive end Obinna Onwuka a priority on the recruiting trail and those efforts paid off with a commitment.

Onwuka, 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers following an official visit to campus this past weekend bypassing offers from others such as Southern California, Penn State, Wisconsin, Maryland and Virginia Tech, among others.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect was a key target for the program and made multiple visits to Morgantown in order to familiarize himself with the school.