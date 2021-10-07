West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Patrick Suemnick
West Virginia wanted to find at least one big in the 2022 recruiting class and the program has done just that with a commitment from River Grove (Ill.) Triton College forward Patrick Suemnick.
Suemnick, 6-foot-8, 230-pounds, might seem like a new name on the radar but the coaching staff has been showing strong interest since seeing him in person at a junior college showcase over the summer.
Assistant Larry Harrison has been the lead recruiter for Suemnick and the two developed a strong bond that led to taking an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news