Jacksonville State WR Bowie picks West Virginia

West Virginia has landed yet another commitment at the wide receiver position from Jacksonville State pass catcher Jarod Bowie.
Bowie, 5-foot-9, 160-pounds, announced his commitment on social media and gives the Mountaineers another speedy option at the position.
Bowie spent two years at Gamecocks and appeared in 17 games. He recorded 13 catches for 209 yards this past season and appeared in all 14 games. He corralled 4 catches for 107 yards in the bowl game.
The Martinsburg native started his career at Concord and had 102 catches for 1,773 yards and 18 touchdowns earning first team all-American honors in 2022.
Bowie becomes the second commitment for West Virginia at wide receiver behind Oran Singleton. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
WVSports.com will have more on Bowie.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe