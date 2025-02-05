West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Phillip Bowser

West Virginia continues to address the offensive line with a commitment from Youngstown (Oh.) Ursuline 2025 offensive lineman Phillip Bowser. Bowser, 6-foot-6, 275-pounds, took official visits to West Virginia and UCF but committed to the Mountaineers giving the program a versatile offensive lineman that could play several spots. The Rivals.com three-star prospect was initially committed to Marshall but backed off that pledge in December which led to a number of new scholarship offers including West Virginia. Others that jumped into the mix with offers include Ohio State, UCF, Arkansas State, Charlotte and Ball State.

Advertisement

Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell served as the lead recruiter for Bowser and that connection played a critical role in his decision to ultimately pick the Big 12 Conference program. Bowser is the latest addition for the Mountaineers in the 2025 class on the offensive line joining Olney (Md.) Good Counsel 2025 offensive lineman Gavin Crawford, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan, Cincinnati (Oh.) La Salle 2025 offensive tackle Jahmir Davis and Parma (Oh.) Padua Franciscan 2025 offensive lineman Brandon Homady. Overall, Bowser is the 26th commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Bowser and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Bowser is an athletic offensive lineman that has good feet and plays the game with high effort. The senior has the versatility to potentially play offensive tackle or guard at the next level and displays good bend as well as impressive feet. Bowser possesses good strength at the high school level but is going to have to further develop his body in order to compete at the highest level, which isn’t uncommon for high school options. An aggressive lineman, Bowser has no problems getting to the second level and finishes strong. It’s no surprise that so many schools jumped into the mix late as there is a lot to like with his skill set.