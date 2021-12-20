West Virginia has addressed the most important position on the field early in the 2023 recruiting class by securing a commitment from Spartanburg (S.C.) quarterback Raheim Jeter.

Jeter, 6-foot-2, 215-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Auburn and Missouri while also receiving interest from other power five programs.

The South Carolina signal caller was offered a scholarship after a strong performance at the Mountaineers one-day camp July 29 and things only continued to build from there. Head coach Neal Brown along with quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan served as the primary contacts and the two made Jeter feel like a priority from the time they entered into his recruitment.