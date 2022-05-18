West Virginia is still technically filling leftover 2022 scholarships but the Mountaineers have already gotten started on the 2024 class with a commitment from Camden (N.J.) defensive tackle Richard James.

James, 6-foot-1, 272-pounds, elected to end his recruitment early bypassing a number of scholarship offers to commit to the Mountaineers including Penn State, Texas A&M and Mississippi.

It was a recruitment that the Mountaineers jumped headfirst into with an offer March 3 and after multiple campus trips the versatile defensive lineman had seen enough. James developed a strong connection with the coaching staff namely running backs coach Chad Scott.