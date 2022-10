West Virginia has addressed the need at the most important position in the 2023 recruiting class with a pledge from Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle.

Boyle, 6-foot-2, 179-pounds, had been committed to Charlotte for most of the process but the Mountaineers surged to the forefront of his recruitment after offering in mid-October.

The quarterback had been on the radar for the Big 12 Conference program for quite some time but things progressed even further in the fall as he is in the midst of a successful senior campaign.