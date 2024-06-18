West Virginia has landed a commitment from Tampa (Fla.) Gaither 2025 cornerback Serious Stinyard.

Stinyard, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, had narrowed his list of options down to West Virginia, Minnesota and Kansas State after officially visiting each of those programs.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also held scholarship offers from a number of other schools including North Carolina State, Kentucky, Kansas and South Florida.