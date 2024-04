Haverford (Pa.) Haverford School 2025 offensive lineman Thomas Barr became the first prospect up front to commit to West Virginia in this cycle.

Barr, 6-foot-4, 295-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers in the summer of 2023 and things between the two only built from that point. The Pennsylvania product made multiple visits to Morgantown to see the program himself and made the decision after a trip for spring practice.