football

West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Tomas Rimac

Rimac has given the West Virginia Mountaineers football program a versatile offensive lineman.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Brunswick (Oh.) offensive lineman Tomas Rimac is the latest addition to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program after making his choice known Monday.

Rimac, 6-foot-6, 280-pounds, collected offers from Iowa State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Purdue as well as many others throughout the course of the process.

The West Virginia coaches got a look at Rimac up close when he competed in the Mountaineers big man camp last summer and caught the eyes of the coaching staff with his performance during the event.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect developed a strong bond with the coaches namely offensive line coach Matt Moore that has intensified in recent weeks.

{{ article.author_name }}