Aiken (S.C.) Midland Valley 2024 running back Traevon Dunbar isn’t a new name on the West Virginia recruiting board but a late push helped to secure his commitment to the program.

Dunbar, 5-foot-9, 204-pounds, is coming off a highly productive senior season where he rushed for rushed for 2,187 yards and 28 touchdowns while being selected to the Shrine Bowl.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott had been in contact with Dunbar since January, but things turned up in recent weeks between the two culminating with an official visit to campus during the Dec. 8 weekend.