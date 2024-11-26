West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Tyrell Russell

West Virginia was looking to add speed and versatility to the roster and Columbus (Oh.) Beechcroft 2025 athlete Tyrell Russell checks those boxes.
Russell, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, committed to West Virginia over Toledo where he was previously committed along with other scholarship offers from Nebraska, Marshall and Akron.
The Rivals.com two-star prospect received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers following an official visit to campus where he was able to get see everything that he needed to see.
The Rivals.com two-star prospect had been committed to Toledo since July, but the Mountaineers turned up their interest after a strong senior season on the field. Recruiting coordinator Trey Neyer served as the primary contact and things only continued to build out from that point forward between the two.
That led to his official visit and West Virginia securing his pledge.
The talented athlete plays on both sides of the football but will likely begin his career in Morgantown on the defensive side of the football in the secondary.
As a junior, Russell had over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with 45 tackles and an interception on the defensive side of the football. He has been timed at 10.55 in the 100-meter dash and 4.34 in the shuttle, while showcasing his speed on the football field with a 4.4 40-yard dash.
Russell is the sixth commitment for West Virginia in the defensive backfield behind Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork 2025 cornerback Elgin Sessions, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither 2025 cornerback Serious Stinyard, Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal 2025 defensive back Terrance “Deuce” Edwards, Lakeland (Fla.) 2025 defensive back Sammy Etienne and Huntington (W.Va.) 2025 safety Zah Jackson although each can multiple spots.
Overall, Russell is the 24th commitment for West Virginia in the 2025 class.
WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Russell and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.
Skill set:
Russell plays on both sides of the ball at the high school level and is dynamic with the ball in his hands. As a running back, Russell displays excellent vision and has the speed to take it the distance. While he’s not the biggest option, runs the ball with physicality and is a threat catching the football as well.
His speed is his biggest attribute and that will translate well at any position at the next level. Displays quick reaction time and his willingness to initiate contact will help him find a home on the defensive side of the ball.
Sometimes you take athletes like this and figure out where they best fit at the college level and there is a lot to like with what Russell brings to the table.
Fitting the program:
Rusell is a prospect that West Virginia got involved with late in the process but has one attribute in his speed that makes him a very plus addition at this stage. The Mountaineers were able to bring him to campus for an official visit, which helped to push things over the edge and that comfort level was critical at this late stage.
The versatile athlete had other opportunities, but the Mountaineers were able to close the deal down the stretch and he should be able to carve out a role as he adds strength to his frame. But given his speed and knack for making plays around the ball there is a lot of upside here with his overall development.
West Virginia continues to mine Ohio to find prospects to round out this class and Russell is just the latest giving the Mountaineers a strong pipeline to a border state that is brimming with talent yearly.
Recruiting the position:
West Virginia isn’t going to close the door on any potential defensive back additions as it’s obviously a priority need, but the most likely additions are going to come from the transfer portal or junior college ranks. With Russell in the fold on top of the other high school commitments the focus will likely shift to more experienced options that can step in and contribute immediately at the various spots.
