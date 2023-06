West Virginia has been targeting more speed and versatility in the secondary and the commitment of Cincinnati (Oh.) Colerain 2024 safety Zae Jennings certainly accomplishes that.

Jennings, 6-foot-0, 185-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over offers from Purdue, Cincinnati, East Carolina and a number of other scholarship opportunities.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is being targeted as a safety or a spear by the Mountaineers football team after playing on the offensive side during his career. The 1,112 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns earned Jennings first-team all-conference and city during his junior season.