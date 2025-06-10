2026 DL Cam Mallory finds it all at West Virginia

Mallory, 6-foot-2, 280-pounds, committed to the football program during his meeting with head coach Rich Rodriguez and a big reason for that was how the players and coaches created a family environment.

Moody (Ala.) 2026 defensive lineman Cameron Mallory came into his official visit to West Virginia already high on the Mountaineers football program and the experience only solidified those feelings.

“I also felt I could be developed and get where I want to go,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Mallory as a versatile defensive lineman that could play 2i-technique or 3-technique in the base defense while he could move to 0 in odd formations. That is something that he is very familiar with because he does many of the same things at the high school level.

Mallory was impressed with the competitive nature of not only the players but the coaching staff and that helped to play a critical role in his decision to pick the Mountaineers.

“That’s an atmosphere I want to be in,” he said.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect also developed a good connection with the coaches namely defensive line coach William Green, and assistant defensive line coach Ashton Derico. Those connections were key in his decision to cast his lot with the Mountaineers.

“Both are from Bama, and I spent the most time with those two,” he said.

Mallory is excited to have his recruitment now behind him and plans to shift his focus to finishing out his high school career strong and then enrolling at West Virginia in January.

“Ready to work,” he said.