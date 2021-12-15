West Virginia Mountaineers football adds JUCO WR Aaron

West Virginia and Louisville were two of those and the programs essentially squared off for his services this week as he took official visits to each school prior to his commitment to the Mountaineers. The trip to Louisville occurred mid-week, with the Mountaineers getting the final shot to impress.

Aaron, 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, played ten games this season for the Bulldogs and hauled in 49 catches for 911 yards and 8 touchdowns earning him multiple scholarship offers.

West Virginia needed to get more experienced pass catchers and the Mountaineers have made steps toward that by landing a commitment from Corsicana (Tx.) Navarro J.C. wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron .

The Big 12 Conference program had been in contact with Aaron since October with his primary contact being both head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker.

West Virginia wanted to get some explosive playmakers at the position in the class and believe that Aaron can provide just that with his abilities as a pass catcher.

“I’m very explosive with great speed and great routes,” he said. “I get out of my routes and have the ability to make plays down the field. I’m also very effective on special teams.”

The Louisiana native has also added recent offers from Hawaii, UTSA, Old Dominion, UNLV, Texas State, Troy and more while receiving strong interest from a host of other power five schools. Outside the two official visits mentioned above, Aaron had only taken one other visit to Texas State.

Aaron has three seasons remaining when he graduates in December and is set to enroll in Morgantown in time to participate in spring ball. He becomes the second overall wide receiver in the class for West Virginia along with Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams.

Aaron becomes the 19th overall commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2022 class.