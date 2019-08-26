West Virginia Mountaineers football depth chart for James Madison
West Virginia is set to open the season Aug. 31 against James Madison and the Mountaineers have released the initial depth chart for that contest.
OFFENSE:
QB: Austin Kendall - Jack Allison - Trey Lowe
RB: Kennedy McKoy - Martell Pettaway - Leddie Brown or Alec Sinkfield
FB: Logan Thimons - Jackson Knipper
TE: Mike O'Laughlin - Jovani Haskins or T.J. Banks
WR (X): Sean Ryan - Bryce Wheaton
WR (H): Tevin Bush
SLOT: T.J. Simmons - Randy Fields
WR (Z): Sam James - George Campbell
LT: Colton McKivitz - Junior Uzebu
LG: Mike Brown- James Gmiter
C: Josh Sills - Briason Mays or Adam Stilley
RG: John Hughes or Chase Behrndt - Briason Mays
RT: Kelby Wickline - Tyler Thurmond
DEFENSE:
DT: Reese Doanhue - Dante Stills - Stone Wolfley
NG: Darius Stills - Brenon Thrift - Jordan Jefferson
DE: Jeffery Pooler or Taijh Alston or Reuben Jones
BANDIT: Quondarius Qualls - Zach Sandwisch - Jared Bartlett
WLB: Josh Chandler - Exree Loe - Deamonte Lindsay
MLB: Dylan Tonkery - Jake Abbott or Shea Campbell
SPEAR: JoVanni Stewart - Kwantel Raines or Dante Bonamico
CS: Sean Mahone - Tykee Smith - Noah Guzman
FS: Josh Norwood - Kerry Martin
CB: Hakeem Bailey - Tae Mayo - Devan Wade
CB: Keith Washington - Nicktroy Fortune
