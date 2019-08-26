News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 10:39:07 -0500') }} football Edit

West Virginia Mountaineers football depth chart for James Madison

Pyyb4pqfulxzg2qnxqr9
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team has released the initial depth chart for Saturday.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia is set to open the season Aug. 31 against James Madison and the Mountaineers have released the initial depth chart for that contest.

OFFENSE:

QB: Austin Kendall - Jack Allison - Trey Lowe
RB: Kennedy McKoy - Martell Pettaway - Leddie Brown or Alec Sinkfield
FB: Logan Thimons - Jackson Knipper
TE: Mike O'Laughlin - Jovani Haskins or T.J. Banks
WR (X): Sean Ryan - Bryce Wheaton
WR (H): Tevin Bush
SLOT: T.J. Simmons - Randy Fields
WR (Z): Sam James - George Campbell
LT: Colton McKivitz - Junior Uzebu
LG: Mike Brown- James Gmiter
C: Josh Sills - Briason Mays or Adam Stilley
RG: John Hughes or Chase Behrndt - Briason Mays
RT: Kelby Wickline - Tyler Thurmond


DEFENSE:

DT: Reese Doanhue - Dante Stills - Stone Wolfley
NG: Darius Stills - Brenon Thrift - Jordan Jefferson
DE: Jeffery Pooler or Taijh Alston or Reuben Jones
BANDIT: Quondarius Qualls - Zach Sandwisch - Jared Bartlett
WLB: Josh Chandler - Exree Loe - Deamonte Lindsay
MLB: Dylan Tonkery - Jake Abbott or Shea Campbell
SPEAR: JoVanni Stewart - Kwantel Raines or Dante Bonamico
CS: Sean Mahone - Tykee Smith - Noah Guzman
FS: Josh Norwood - Kerry Martin
CB: Hakeem Bailey - Tae Mayo - Devan Wade
CB: Keith Washington - Nicktroy Fortune

Pnflpp5rqnwicvpb2in1

West Virginia fans we're offering our best promo to get all the coverage you need!

Sign up for a new annual subscription to WVSports.com at 25-percent off the normal cost and you'll get a $75 eCard to the Adidas Store and we'll throw in THREE EXTRA MONTHS FREE!rvls.co/2GIpcqX

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @PatrickKotnik

•Like us on Facebook

Uxhw60s2dfyftczpjkci
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}