West Virginia is set to open the season Aug. 31 against James Madison and the Mountaineers have released the initial depth chart for that contest. OFFENSE: QB: Austin Kendall - Jack Allison - Trey Lowe

RB: Kennedy McKoy - Martell Pettaway - Leddie Brown or Alec Sinkfield

FB: Logan Thimons - Jackson Knipper

TE: Mike O'Laughlin - Jovani Haskins or T.J. Banks

WR (X): Sean Ryan - Bryce Wheaton

WR (H): Tevin Bush

SLOT: T.J. Simmons - Randy Fields

WR (Z): Sam James - George Campbell

LT: Colton McKivitz - Junior Uzebu

LG: Mike Brown- James Gmiter

C: Josh Sills - Briason Mays or Adam Stilley

RG: John Hughes or Chase Behrndt - Briason Mays

RT: Kelby Wickline - Tyler Thurmond

DEFENSE: DT: Reese Doanhue - Dante Stills - Stone Wolfley

NG: Darius Stills - Brenon Thrift - Jordan Jefferson

DE: Jeffery Pooler or Taijh Alston or Reuben Jones

BANDIT: Quondarius Qualls - Zach Sandwisch - Jared Bartlett

WLB: Josh Chandler - Exree Loe - Deamonte Lindsay

MLB: Dylan Tonkery - Jake Abbott or Shea Campbell

SPEAR: JoVanni Stewart - Kwantel Raines or Dante Bonamico

CS: Sean Mahone - Tykee Smith - Noah Guzman

FS: Josh Norwood - Kerry Martin

CB: Hakeem Bailey - Tae Mayo - Devan Wade

CB: Keith Washington - Nicktroy Fortune

West Virginia fans we're offering our best promo to get all the coverage you need! Sign up for a new annual subscription to WVSports.com at 25-percent off the normal cost and you'll get a $75 eCard to the Adidas Store and we'll throw in THREE EXTRA MONTHS FREE!rvls.co/2GIpcqX