WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team or writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much on offense through the 2021 season that will be returning for 2022 including transfers.