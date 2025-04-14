Coach's Take: Dwyer has made his impact felt

Dwyer, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, arrived at the school mid-way through his freshman season and in spring practice he quickly made a name for himself with his physical brand of football.

Palm Beach Central head coach Kevin Thompson didn’t have to wait long for Cameron Dwyer to make his impact felt in his football program.

“We gave him the nickname ‘Bam-Bam Cam,” because for the longest time we tried to explain to him we can’t have you just hitting everything. This is practice,” Thompson said.

But on top of the physical element that Dwyer brought to the table, Thompson was even more impressed with the way he carried himself despite his youth. From the time he joined the football team Dwyer wanted to establish himself and send a message to the coaching staff.

“He wanted to let me know that once he gets that spot, he isn’t coming out. And he was right. Once he got in, we never took him out again,” Thompson said.

Dwyer proved to be a quick learner on the field and established himself at linebacker for Palm Beach Central. And while he tried his hand at safety as a junior, moved back to his natural position and fully committed to it in order to become the best player that he could possibly be.

As part of that Dwyer ran track to improve his top-end speed and change of direction and worked in all other areas of the game to further blossom in the role.

A natural leader, Dwyer has garnered the respect of his teammates since he first gained a starting role on his team, which is something that impressed Thompson. He has worked throughout his career to set the standard both on and off the field.

Dwyer carries a high grade-point average and Thompson has never had any issues with him off the field during his time at the school and refers to him as an amazing kid.

He simply does the right thing because that’s what he is supposed to do, and that type of attitude certainly made its mark on many on the team.

“When you’re a sophomore and you have juniors and seniors respecting you, there’s something about you,” he said.

That kind of toughness has carried over, and now he's setting the tone for his current team, a trait that should fit right in at West Virginia.

“He’s getting more and more kids on his side and it’s amazing to see,” he said.