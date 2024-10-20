Advertisement
Published Oct 20, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football Snap Counts: Kansas State
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Kansas State.

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garrett Greene*

50

24

26

Nicco Marchiol

33

13

20

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

CJ Donaldson

50

24

26

Jahiem White

21

10

11

Jaylen Anderson

9

3

6

Diore Hubbard

2

0

2

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Hudson Clement*

71

32

39

Rodney Gallagher*

52

20

32

Traylon Ray*

46

18

28

Justin Robinson

41

19

22

DayDay Farmer

10

5

5

Preston Fox

8

2

6

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Kole Taylor

57

23

34

Treylan Davis*

36

22

14

Jack Sammarco

10

5

5

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Tomas Rimac*

83

37

46

Brandon Yates*

83

37

46

Nick Malone*

83

37

46

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

75

34

41

Johnny Williams

47

20

27

Wyatt Milum*

36

17

19

Sully Weidman

8

3

5

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Fatorma Mulbah*

46

20

26

Sean Martin*

43

19

24

Asani Redwood*

32

12

20

Hammond Russell

23

12

11

TJ Jackson

12

4

8

Nate Gabriel

5

5

0

Derek Berlitz

3

3

0

Taurus Simmons

3

3

0

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Josiah Trotter*

50

22

28

Trey Lathan*

50

22

28

Tyrin Bradley*

40

16

24

Ty French

18

10

8

Reid Carrico

12

8

4

Ben Cutter

7

4

3

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Anthony Wilson*

54

24

30

Jaheem Joseph*

53

23

30

Keke Tarnue*

49

22

27

Israel Boyce

3

3

0

Aden Nelson

2

2

0

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garnett Hollis*

43

19

24

Dontez Fagan*

37

18

19

Jacolby Spells

21

9

12

TJ Crandall

10

6

4

----------

