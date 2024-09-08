West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Albany
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Albany.
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Garrett Greene*
|
55
|
28
|
27
|
Nicco Marchiol
|
6
|
2
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Jahiem White*
|
31
|
12
|
19
|
CJ Donaldson
|
27
|
17
|
10
|
Trae'von Dunbar
|
3
|
1
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Preston Fox*
|
48
|
25
|
23
|
Hudson Clement*
|
43
|
22
|
21
|
Traylon Ray*
|
22
|
10
|
12
|
Rodney Gallagher
|
19
|
8
|
11
|
Justin Robinson
|
18
|
8
|
10
|
Jaden Bray
|
13
|
5
|
8
|
Ric'Darious Farmer
|
5
|
2
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Kole Taylor*
|
42
|
22
|
20
|
Treylan Davis
|
26
|
14
|
12
|
Jack Sammarco
|
8
|
4
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Tomas Rimac*
|
61
|
30
|
31
|
Jay'Quay Hubbard*
|
61
|
30
|
31
|
Wyatt Milum*
|
55
|
28
|
27
|
Brandon Yates*
|
55
|
28
|
27
|
Nick Malone*
|
55
|
28
|
27
|
Xavier Bausley
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
Landen Livingston
|
6
|
2
|
4
|
Johnny Willliams
|
6
|
2
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Sean Martin*
|
41
|
11
|
30
|
T.J. Jackson
|
36
|
11
|
25
|
Asani Redwood
|
32
|
7
|
25
|
Hammond Russell
|
30
|
10
|
20
|
Fatorma Mulbah*
|
27
|
7
|
20
|
Nate Gabriel
|
25
|
12
|
13
|
Elijah Kinsler
|
18
|
12
|
6
|
Derek Berlitz
|
11
|
10
|
1
|
Taurus Simmons
|
11
|
5
|
6
|
Eddie Vesterinen*
|
8
|
3
|
5
|
Makai Byerson
|
3
|
1
|
2
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Josiah Trotter*
|
41
|
11
|
30
|
Trey Lathan*
|
41
|
12
|
29
|
Tyrin Bradley*
|
40
|
9
|
31
|
Ben Cutter
|
30
|
13
|
17
|
Reid Carrico
|
29
|
10
|
19
|
Ty French
|
25
|
14
|
11
|
Caden Biser
|
15
|
11
|
4
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Anthony Wilson*
|
60
|
17
|
43
|
Jaheem Joseph*
|
55
|
17
|
38
|
Aubrey Burks*
|
53
|
17
|
36
|
Kekoura Tarnue
|
16
|
10
|
6
|
Zae Jennings
|
14
|
11
|
3
|
Aden Tagaloa-Nelson
|
14
|
11
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Run
|Pass
|
Ayden Garnes*
|
57
|
15
|
42
|
Garnett Hollis*
|
41
|
15
|
26
|
Dontez Fagan
|
25
|
6
|
19
|
TJ Crandall
|
19
|
13
|
6
|
Jacolby Spells
|
10
|
7
|
3
|
Rodney Gallagher
|
9
|
0
|
9
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan