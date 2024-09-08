PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Albany

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Albany.

Quarterbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Garrett Greene*

55

28

27

Nicco Marchiol

6

2

4
*=Started the game.
Running Backs
Player Snaps Run Pass

Jahiem White*

31

12

19

CJ Donaldson

27

17

10

Trae'von Dunbar

3

1

2
*=Started the game.
Wide Receivers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Preston Fox*

48

25

23

Hudson Clement*

43

22

21

Traylon Ray*

22

10

12

Rodney Gallagher

19

8

11

Justin Robinson

18

8

10

Jaden Bray

13

5

8

Ric'Darious Farmer

5

2

3
*=Started the game.
Tight Ends
Player Snaps Run Pass

Kole Taylor*

42

22

20

Treylan Davis

26

14

12

Jack Sammarco

8

4

4
*=Started the game.
Offensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Tomas Rimac*

61

30

31

Jay'Quay Hubbard*

61

30

31

Wyatt Milum*

55

28

27

Brandon Yates*

55

28

27

Nick Malone*

55

28

27

Xavier Bausley

6

2

4

Landen Livingston

6

2

4

Johnny Willliams

6

2

4
*=Started the game.
Defensive Line
Player Snaps Run Pass

Sean Martin*

41

11

30

T.J. Jackson

36

11

25

Asani Redwood

32

7

25

Hammond Russell

30

10

20

Fatorma Mulbah*

27

7

20

Nate Gabriel

25

12

13

Elijah Kinsler

18

12

6

Derek Berlitz

11

10

1

Taurus Simmons

11

5

6

Eddie Vesterinen*

8

3

5

Makai Byerson

3

1

2
*=Started the game.
Linebackers
Player Snaps Run Pass

Josiah Trotter*

41

11

30

Trey Lathan*

41

12

29

Tyrin Bradley*

40

9

31

Ben Cutter

30

13

17

Reid Carrico

29

10

19

Ty French

25

14

11

Caden Biser

15

11

4
*=Started the game.
Safeties
Player Snaps Run Pass

Anthony Wilson*

60

17

43

Jaheem Joseph*

55

17

38

Aubrey Burks*

53

17

36

Kekoura Tarnue

16

10

6

Zae Jennings

14

11

3

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

14

11

3
*=Started the game.
Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Run Pass

Ayden Garnes*

57

15

42

Garnett Hollis*

41

15

26

Dontez Fagan

25

6

19

TJ Crandall

19

13

6

Jacolby Spells

10

7

3

Rodney Gallagher

9

0

9
*=Started the game.

