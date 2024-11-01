Late additions working for roles on the West Virginia hoops team

West Virginia filled out the roster with a pair of bigs in AOSS Prep (Ca.) big Abraham Oyeadier and Canadian transfer forward Haris Elezovic prior to the enrollment deadline.

And the Mountaineers are eager to see how they fit into the picture.

Elezovic, 6-foot-8, 240-pounds, comes from Laval University in Quebec where he started 29 of 31 games. He averaged 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field.

Prior to that, he was at McGill University in Montreal where he was again productive at 13.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. During that time, Elezovic also had three summer games against Oregon, Florida State, and Vermont where he averaged 14.6 points and 11.6 boards.

The transfer product has one year of eligibility remaining.

Oyeadier, comes from a strong prep program in California and has his full complement of eligibility available. While the 6-foot-10, 230-pounder missed some time due to injury last season he averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game during league play and made his presence felt.

A strong rebounder and defensive presence, Oyeadier has the ability not only to finish around the rim but stretched his game out to hit 15–19-foot jump shots. He clearly is more unproven at the college level at this stage but has the physical makeup to be effective as a big, strong body that can help on the glass and the defensive end of the floor. There also is the ability for him to continue to improve his game moving forward.

“Much needed and we’re hoping they can find a way to give us some minutes and even more importantly I think that’s really added to our depth in the front line,” head coach Darian DeVries said.

Adding two capable bodies to the post-rotation has allowed the Mountaineers to compete at a higher level in practice But the hope is that both are going to be able to carve out a role on the floor for West Virginia this coming season.

“I’m hoping. They’re playing catch up a little bit and can continue to grow and expand their roles and fight for some of that playing time,” DeVries said.