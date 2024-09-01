Advertisement

Published Sep 1, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Penn State
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Penn State.

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garrett Greene*

67

32

35

Nicco Marchiol

4

3

1

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

CJ Donaldson

34

17

17

Jahiem White*

31

13

18

Jaylen Anderson

6

5

1

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Hudson Clement*

47

26

21

Preston Fox*

46

21

25

Traylon Ray*

34

11

23

Jaden Bray

24

14

10

Justin Robinson

22

8

14

Rodney Gallagher

8

3

5

Ric'Darious Farmer

4

3

1

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Kole Taylor*

61

28

33

Treylan Davis

31

22

9

Jack Sammarco

5

4

1

Will Dixon

1

0

1

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Brandon Yates*

71

35

36

Tomas Rimac*

71

35

36

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

71

35

36

Nick Malone*

68

33

35

Wyatt Milum*

44

26

18

Johnny Williams

27

9

18

Xavier Bausley

3

2

1

Sullivan Weidman

1

0

1

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Sean Martin*

38

21

17

Edward Vesterinen*

38

23

15

TJ Jackson

29

14

15

Fatorma Mulbah*

26

19

7

Asani Redwood

26

16

10

Hammond Russell

24

14

10

Derek Berlitz

4

4

0

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Trey Lathan*

48

32

16

Josiah Trotter*

42

27

15

Tyrin Bradley*

38

20

18

Ty French

25

17

8

Reid Carrico

25

13

12

Ben Cutter

16

7

9

Caden Biser

3

3

0

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Anthony Wilson*

61

36

25

Aubrey Burks*

44

21

23

Jaheem Joseph

36

26

10

Keke Tarnue*

9

5

4

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garnett Hollis*

62

37

25

Ayden Garnes*

59

36

23

Dontez Fagan

18

11

7

Rodney Gallagher

11

5

6

