West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Arizona

in other news
WVU Football Interviews: Arizona Post Game 2024
WVU Football Interviews: Arizona Post Game 2024
Rapid Reactions: West Virginia takes down Arizona on the road
Podcast: Recapping WVU's win over Arizona
The Day After: West Virginia football at Arizona
Looking back at all aspects of the West Virginia football win over Arizona in our feature The Day After.
Brown talks bouncing back, Marchiol, and secondary, after win over Arizona
What Neal Brown had to say after WVU's win over Arizona
WVU hangs on late, breaks two-game losing streak in win over Arizona
West Virginia hangs on to get road win over Arizona
in other news
WVU Football Interviews: Arizona Post Game 2024
WVU Football Interviews: Arizona Post Game 2024
Rapid Reactions: West Virginia takes down Arizona on the road
Podcast: Recapping WVU's win over Arizona
The Day After: West Virginia football at Arizona
Looking back at all aspects of the West Virginia football win over Arizona in our feature The Day After.
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.
Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.
So here is who played and how much against Arizona.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe