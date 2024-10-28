Advertisement

Published Oct 28, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Arizona
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Arizona.

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Nicco Marchiol*

66

35

31

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Jahiem White*

44

25

19

CJ Donaldson

23

10

13

Jaylen Anderson

4

3

1

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Hudson Clement*

59

30

29

Traylon Ray*

41

19

22

Rodney Gallagher*

40

18

22

Justin Robinson

23

12

11

Preston Fox

7

5

2

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Kole Taylor*

58

30

28

Treylan Davis

23

17

6

Jack Sammarco

8

6

2

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Tomas Rimac*

66

35

31

Johnny Williams*

66

35

31

Nick Malone*

66

35

31

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

66

35

31

Brandon Yates*

66

35

31

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Sean Martin*

46

14

32

TJ Jackson*

44

14

30

Fatorma Mulbah*

30

11

19

Asani Redwood

25

8

17

Hammond Russell

19

7

12

Nate Gabriel

7

3

4

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Trey Lathan*

48

12

36

Tyrin Bradley*

42

17

25

Josiah Trotter*

40

15

25

Ty French

35

6

29

Reid Carrico

14

8

6

Ben Cutter

8

2

6

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Jaheem Joseph*

62

20

42

Anthony Wilson*

62

20

42

Keke Tarnue*

53

20

33

Israel Boyce

14

4

10

Zae Jennings

9

0

9

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garnett Hollis*

57

20

37

Dontez Fagan*

43

12

31

Jacolby Spells

19

8

11

TJ Crandall

5

0

5

