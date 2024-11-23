Advertisement
Published Nov 23, 2024
WVU takes part in Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of UCF game
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia football took part in their Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of their game against UCF.

The Mountaineers host the Knights in their home finale on Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. from Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.

