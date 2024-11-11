Advertisement
Published Nov 11, 2024
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Snap Counts: Cincinnati
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

Weekly we will provide snap counts for both the offense and the defense at each individual position on the roster.

So here is who played and how much against Cincinnati.

Quarterbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Nicco Marchiol*

43

22

21

Running Backs
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Jahiem White*

26

14

12

CJ Donaldson

20

11

9

Wide Receivers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Traylon Ray*

38

19

19

Rodney Gallagher*

33

16

17

Preston Fox*

28

14

14

Justin Robinson

19

9

10

Ric'Darious Farmer

2

0

2

Tyler Evans

1

1

0

Tight Ends
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Kole Taylor*

35

16

19

Treylan Davis

9

6

3

Jack Sammarco

4

4

0

Offensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Wyatt Milum*

43

22

21

Ja'Quay Hubbard*

43

22

21

Nick Malone*

43

22

21

Tomas Rimac*

43

22

21

Brandon Yates*

43

22

21

Defensive Line
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Sean Martin*

60

22

38

T.J. Jackson*

47

19

28

Fatorma Mulbah*

46

26

20

Hammond Russell

39

16

23

Asani Redwood

35

17

18

Nate Gabriel

13

7

6

Linebackers
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Josiah Trotter*

77

33

44

Trey Lathan*

77

33

44

Tyrin Bradley*

54

20

34

Ty French

29

15

14

Reid Carrico

5

4

1

Ben Cutter

4

2

2

Safeties
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Jaheem Joseph*

80

35

45

Anthony Wilson*

80

35

45

Keke Tarnue*

67

28

39

Zae Jennings

6

4

2

Israel Boyce

4

1

3

Cornerbacks
*=Started the game.
PlayerSnapsRunPass

Garnett Hollis*

76

32

44

Dontez Fagan*

72

31

41

Jacolby Spells

6

3

3

TJ Crandall

3

2

1

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement