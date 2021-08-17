West Virginia was in search of a place kicker when Herb Hand traveled down to the old Miami Orange Bowl for the OneonOneKicking.com Competition Expo in late January of 2005.

One that stood out almost immediately was a strong-legged soccer player from Plum, Pennsylvania that captivated those in attendance by connecting on field goals from 40, 45, 50, 55, 60 and even 65-yards out, as well as consistently booting the ball into the end zone on his kickoff attempts.