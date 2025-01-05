West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Ashton Woods

West Virginia has jumped into the transfer portal to address a need at the linebacker position with a commitment from North Carolina linebacker Ashton Woods.

Woods, 6-foot-3, 225-pounds, appeared in six games during his true freshman season for the Tarheels but did not record any statistics. A former four-star prospect that was rated as the 17th best linebacker prospect in the nation according to Rivals.com.

Prior to picking North Carolina, Woods held a long list of scholarship offers including USC, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Miami (Fla.), Auburn, Nebraska, Kentucky and a long list of other schools.