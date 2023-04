West Virginia has pulled a talented piece from the portal at a position of need with a commitment from Minnesota transfer defensive back Beanie Bishop.

Bishop, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, spent only one season with the Gophers where he appeared in 13 games and recorded 29 tackles and a sack during his time on the field. He was recruited by the Mountaineers when he entered into the transfer portal the season before but eventually selected Minnesota.