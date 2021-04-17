Illinois State cornerback Charles Woods fills a pressing need for the West Virginia football program.

Woods, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, flipped his commitment to the Mountaineers after receiving an offer from the Big 12 Conference program. He had previously committed to SMU but backed off that pledge.

An honorable mention all-American candidate at cornerback, Woods put together an impressive 2019 season where he amassed 48 tackles, 17 passes defended and 4 interceptions while allowing only two touchdowns. He was the highest graded player on the Redbirds defense according to PFF.