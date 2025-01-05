West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Cyrus Traugh

After catching just two passes for 69-yards in that first year, Traugh played in 12 games in 2024 and reeled in 36 catches for 409 yards and 5 scores. That earned him FCS Freshman all-American honors.

Traugh, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, spent two seasons with the Penguins where he played in just two games during a redshirt year as a freshman and then broke out this past campaign.

A Parkersburg native, Traugh played at Parkersburg South and was a first-team Class AAA selection as a senior and earned the Randy Moss Award as the top wide receiver in the state in a year where he caught 84 passes for 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Traugh took an official visit to West Virginia Jan. 3 and is the third transfer wide receiver to commit to West Virginia this off-season following Eastern Michigan wide receiver Oran Singleton and Jacksonville State wide receiver Jarod Bowie.

Traugh has three years of eligibility remaining.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Traugh and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

The data:

Traugh played a total of 622 snaps over two seasons with the Penguins, but did the bulk of his damage this past year by playing 612 of those. Overall, he was targeted a total 67 times and turned that into 36 catches for 409 yards and 5 touchdowns. The in-state native spent 331 of his total 345 pass routes at outside wide receiver, while only a total of 14 was utilized in the slot.

In total 109 of his 409 total yards came after the catch and Traugh made a total of 4 of 13 contested catch situations this past season for the Penguins.

Of his 36 grabs, 23 of them traveled for first downs and he forced 3 missed tackles.

Fitting the program:

Traugh is an in-state native that was strongly interested in the Mountaineers the first time around but it never came together. Now, he gets the chance to come to Morgantown with three years remaining in his career. There isn’t going to be any adjustment period here in terms of the school and what it means to the state as Traugh already has a strong understanding of that being from here.

On the field, Traugh is going to step into a wide receiver room that has lost many of its key pieces from 2024 and in total will only bring back 7 scholarship players from last season along with a pair of transfers and a pair of true freshmen. The pathway is there for playing time for Traugh as long as he proves himself capable and his first full season at Youngstown State proves that well within the range of outcomes. Overall, the Mountaineers are adding a young wide receiver with three seasons remaining that has already made an impact at the college level but has more room to grow.

Those are positives all the way around as the coaching staff looks to rebuild the wide receiver room.

Recruiting the position:

West Virginia continues to remake the wide receiver room through the transfer portal but the work isn’t done there yet as the Mountaineers are set to host several more options in the coming days and weeks. Among those are Clemson wide receiver Troy Stellato and Northern Illinois wide receiver Cam Thompson, as well as the potential for even more. It’s clear at this stage that the Mountaineers are wanting to make an investment at the position to replace the production that was lost.