Perhaps no need was bigger for the West Virginia heading into 2020 than addressing the offensive line and the Mountaineers have done that with a commitment from Virginia transfer Ja’Quay Hubbard.

Hubbard, 6-foot-5, 335-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers after entering the transfer portal in early July. Offensive line coach Matt Moore served as the lead recruiter for the talented offensive lineman and things developed quickly between the two eventually leading to his decision.