West Virginia needed help at both linebacker and in the secondary and the program might have just found both with the addition of North Dakota State linebacker Jasir Cox.

Cox, 6-foot-1, 209-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech following an official visit to campus over the weekend.

The Big 12 Conference program had first gotten in touch with Cox just a few days after he entered the transfer portal at the end of February and things only continued to blossom between the two parties from there.

The senior is coming off a season with the Bison where he earned all-Missouri Valley Football Conference second team honors and finished with 58 tackles, 3 interceptions and 1.5 sacks. The year prior Cox finished with 52 tackles and a sack across 10 starts.