West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Javon Small
The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program has secured a major piece to the ongoing roster build with one of the top available point guards in Oklahoma State transfer Javon Small.
Small, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, entered the transfer portal March 18 and attracted a long list of college programs including Kansas, Mississippi, Miami, Villanova and several others.
But West Virginia emerged to the forefront and was able to secure his commitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news