West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Jimmori Robinson

The 2024 campaign was Robinson’s first as a full-time starter and he made the most of his 528 snaps.

Robinson, 6-foot-5, 250-pounds, entered the transfer portal Dec. 28 and immediately became one of the top players available. That’s because Robinson earned American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors last season with recorded 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed one of the top pass rushers in the transfer portal with a commitment from Texas San Antonio edge Jimmori Robinson .

The Virginia native spent four years with the Roadrunners where he appeared in a total of 43 games and was productive with 110 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

The Virginia native also spent time at Monroe College in 2020 where they did not play a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2019 at Dodge City C.C. where he started at a freshman with 20 tackles and 10 tackles for loss prior to moving onto Texas San Antonio.

Robinson narrowed his choices down to West Virginia and Virginia Tech prior to picking the Mountaineers.

The pass rusher has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career.

WVSports.com breaks down the transfer of Robinson and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.

The data:

Robinson had a breakout 2024 season where he played a total of 528 defensive snaps and graded out at 78.0 according to Pro Football Focus with strong marks in run defense (82.1) and pass rushing (86.2). On top of his sacks, Robinson generated a total of 31 hurries from his edge rushing position and 4 quarterback hits.

Over the course his career, Robinson has played 1,369 snaps and was able to generate pressure with 52 hurries, 15 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. He spent 466 of his 528 total defensive snaps as an outside linebacker in 2024 but also spent time as a defensive end.

West Virginia was able to secure one of the top pass rushing options in the transfer market and is coming off a season where he certainly backed up his play with the data.

Fitting the program:

Robinson is a splash addition out of the transfer portal for West Virginia after a dominant season at UTSA where he was a first-team all-conference selection and his league’s defensive player of the year. It’s not going to be hard to find a way to fit that into any program and Robinson certainly wasn’t hurting for suitors.

Robinson has almost 1,400 defensive snaps in his career and immediately becomes the most experienced outside linebacker hybrid on the roster. You don’t add players of this caliber to the roster unless you expect them to step in and make an immediate impact which is what Robinson should be able to do.

The Mountaineers lost both of their experienced options at that hybrid edge rusher role to graduation with Tyrin Bradley (554 snaps) and Ty French (338 snaps) both exited the program. That means that Robinson is going to have every opportunity to make the most of his final season given the only players currently on the roster are younger options that have yet to prove themselves at this level.

West Virginia has had success with prospects from Virginia and Robinson is a player that brings a lot of excitement given what he was able to do last year and the focus on the defensive side of the ball.

Recruiting the position:

West Virginia has now added one of the premier pass rushing options available to the roster and while you can always use more pass rushers, the role is likely going to go to Robinson as a starter. This is a proven commodity that gives the football program some size, juice and athleticism off the edge.

You simply can’t close the book on recruiting at any position at this stage, but Robinson is a key addition.