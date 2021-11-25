West Virginia Mountaineers: Transfer 101: Lyn-J Dixon
West Virginia wanted to find an experienced running back and the Mountaineers have done just that by adding Clemson running back transfer Lyn-J Dixon.
Dixon, 5-foot-10, 195-pounds, played over four seasons at Clemson and was highly productive across those snaps. This past year he played in only three games before electing to enter the transfer portal with the Mountaineers surging to the forefront after an official visit for the Texas game.
The Georgia native could have two years of eligibility left after using a redshirt this season along with a COVID-19 year and will provide immediate help in the backfield.
