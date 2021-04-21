The West Virginia basketball program has struck again with another transfer addition this time from DePaul graduate transfer forward Pauly Paulicap.

Paulicap, 6-foot-8, 225-pounds, has been squarely on the West Virginia radar since he first entered the portal with the Mountaineers coaching staff holding multiple zoom calls with him.

The New York native has one season of eligibility left and while he received interest from plenty of programs ultimately selected the West Virginia basketball program over his other finalist Rutgers.

Paulicap is coming off a productive season at DePaul where he averaged 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds and demonstrated an impressive ability to hit the glass as well as defend. He spent his first three years at Manhattan where he was named MACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and averaged 10.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in his final season there.