West Virginia needed to find more help on the transfer market and the Mountaineers have accomplished that goal with St. John’s transfer forward Quinn Slazinski.

Slazinski, 6-foot-9, 215-pounds, is making his second transfer this off-season as he initially followed his head coach Rick Pitino from Iona to St. John’s in April. However, the stretch forward then elected to open up his recruitment and reenter the transfer portal where he found his way to West Virginia.