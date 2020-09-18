West Virginia must continue to adjust amid extended recruiting dead period
For those holding out hope that the potential start of the season would bring an end to the recruiting dead period, you might want to stop reading at the end of this sentence.
The Division I Council agreed to extend the dead period which has been in effect since March 12 through the end of the year. That effectively eliminates any opportunity for college football programs to bring visitors to campus through the entire football season as well as through the scheduled early signing period.
