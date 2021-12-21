Lawrenceville (N.J.) Notre Dame defensive end Jayson Jenkins wanted to take a step back from recruiting and reevaluate all of his options on the table.

So, the 6-foot-6, 260-pounder, did just that and slowed the process down.

He had originally intended to sign a letter of intent Dec. 15 and pick between Pittsburgh, Boston College and Indiana but now won’t do so until February in order to ensure he made the right decision.