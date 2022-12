West Virginia started last season 12-1 before heading into the meat grinder that is the Big 12 Conference and finishing 16-17 in a disappointing campaign.

This year’s club has started hot once again in the non-conference at 8-2 but this season resides at No. 8 in the NET Rankings.

That’s a testament to the schedule put together in the non-conference but with only two games left until the Mountaineers prepare for Big 12 Conference play could it happen again?