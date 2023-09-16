Garrett Greene continues to catch the eyes of his coaches and teammates with how he is developing as a leader at the quarterback position.

Through two games the redshirt junior has completed 26-46 passes for 402 yards and 4 touchdowns without throwing an interception.

But those totals could be even better when you consider that the pass catching group has dropped at least seven passes, some of which could have been touchdowns.

But you won’t hear Greene discussing that.

In fact, in the game against Duquesne, Greene had at least four passes that were on target, some that would have gone for touchdowns that weren’t hauled in by his receivers. But it didn’t faze Greene at all, and he handled the situation as you would expect a quarterback to do so.

“He probably handled that as good or better than any quarterback I’ve ever had,” head coach Neal Brown said. “If you go back and look, he threw two really high throws that should have been touchdowns and he threw another on an out cut that should have been a first down.”

Brown joked that Greene even handled the situations better than he did and caught his starting quarterback unsolicited talking with those players on the sideline putting his trust in them.

“He came on the sideline and said we’ll get the next one,” offensive coordinator Chad Scott said.

That’s the type of confidence and leadership that you want to see from the most important position on the field and it’s an encouraging sign that Greene hasn’t wasted time sulking or getting down on himself or those around him. Because in order for it to work, it has to work in unison.

Now, the plan is to get Greene to handle his emotions because he plays with so much energy sometimes that can work against him. It isn’t something that the coaches want to curb because it’s such a big part of his game but perhaps design a plays to get him an early touch to shake off some of that.

That is on display early in games with his spiral that comes off hot and those balls are hard to catch when he is excited given how much it spins.

“We’ve got to figure out a way as a staff,” Brown said.

It’s a continuing process but Greene has certainly continued to make strides in all the right areas.