West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol will return in 2025.

The redshirt junior announced the decision on social media with the quote, "let's make 2025 a year we'll all cherish for a lifetime! Let's go to work. Greatness is waiting.

Marchiol has spent three years in the program and has completed 71-122 passes with 8 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He's also rushed for 285 yards and 3 scores.

Marchiol, a former four-star prospect, has served as the backup quarterback throughout his career but is now in line to challenge for the starting role. It's a role that Marchiol has filled admirably when called upon leading West Virginia to wins against Arizona and Cincinnati this past season and Texas Tech the year before. He also was the starter for almost the entire game against Pittsburgh in 2023.

Marchiol returning gives West Virginia an experienced quarterback that will have two years remaining and is ready to step into a starting role.