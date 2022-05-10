West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins promised that he’d fix it.

After a disappointing and trying 16-17 season which featured a pair of seven game losing streaks, the Mountaineers were bound to see some roster changes if improvement was indeed going to occur. That much was obvious after a year where West Virginia struggled with the basics of Huggins’ system.

Already the roster would be without guard Taz Sherman, forward Gabe Osabuohien, guard Malik Curry, forward Pauly Paulicap and center Dimon Carrigan due to their eligibility being up as fifth-year players.