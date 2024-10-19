West Virginia's defense with multiple starters out against Kansas State

West Virginia is dealing with multiple injuries as they host No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night.

Aubrey Burks and Ayden Garnes are out against the Wildcats on WVU's defense. Both are starters and they have combined for 38.0 total tackles and 2.5 TFLs, as they have been key pieces in the Mountaineer secondary.

Expect Kekeoura Tarnue to replace Burks at spear and either TJ Crandall or Dontez Fagan to replace Garnes at corner.

Eddie Vesterinen remains out on WVU's defensive line, while TJ Jackson is dressed.

On offense for WVU, Jaden Bray will be out for the Mountaineers.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Milan Puskar Stadium and it will be televised on FOX.