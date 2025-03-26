West Virginia's Sencire Harris entering transfer portal

West Virginia guard Sencire Harris is entering the transfer portal, he announced on social media.

Harris spent just one season at WVU, after he played at Illinois the year prior. Harris was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team this year.

Harris played in 32 games, starting all 32. He averaged 5.9 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, along with 1.7 steals per game this past season.

"After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it is the best step for my growth as a player and as a person. Thank you, West Virginia, for everything," Harris said in a statement.



